December 6, 2016 15:11

14:13 6 December 2016

S. Korean tycoons face parliamentary questioning over scandal

SEOUL, Dec. 6, Kyodo

A group of South Korean tycoons from the country's top conglomerates denied having paid for business favors through donations, as they appeared at a parliamentary hearing Tuesday into the ongoing influence-peddling scandal implicating embattled President Park Geun Hye's longtime confidante.

Among those appearing at the hearing were Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae Yong, Hyundai Motor Co. Chairman Chung Mong Koo, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae Won, LG Group Chairman Koo Bon Moo and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin.

The appearance of the nation's leading business owners before the two-day parliamentary hearing is the first such event in 28 years, according to local media.

