Park expresses readiness to step down in April

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye on Tuesday expressed her readiness to step down in April, Chung Jin Suk, floor leader of the ruling Saenuri Party, said after a meeting with the president.

The ruling party had earlier adopted as a party position the view that the president resign by the end of April and a presidential election be held in June.

Park met with party leaders in a bid to stall an impending impeachment vote, set to be put to the country's parliament by opposition parties on Friday, according to Yonhap News Agency.