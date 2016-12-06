France may OK restart of 10 nuclear reactors using Japanese parts

France's nuclear watchdog may permit the restart of 10 of the 12 reactors it was checking after finding they use potentially weak steel components manufactured by a Japanese company.

The remaining two reactors are still under scrutiny of the country's utility EDF, the Nuclear Safety Authority said in a statement dated Monday.

With the ASN authorization, EDF will reactivate seven out of the 10 units as early as Dec. 31, according to Reuters.