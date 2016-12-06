18:31 6 December 2016
Chinese sue Japan's contractor Kajima over wartime forced labor
BEIJING, Dec. 6, Kyodo
A group of Chinese individuals filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a major Japanese construction firm, Kajima Corp., seeking 1 million yuan (about $145,400) in compensation for each plaintiff for forced labor during World War II.
The lawsuit was filed by 27 people, consisting of a survivor and bereaved families of former workers, in the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court.
The plaintiffs said the former laborers were forced to work at Kajima construction sites in Japan's Gunma and Kagoshima prefectures in 1944.
