December 6, 2016

19:29 6 December 2016

Casino bill passes Japan lower house, ruffles both sides of aisle

TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

A bill to legalize casino gambling in Japan was passed Tuesday by the lower house of parliament, even as lawmakers from both the ruling coalition and opposition continued to express concern about the potential harmful effects on Japanese society.

The bill to enable setting up "integrated resorts" that combine casinos with hotels and large event facilities cleared the House of Representatives and was sent to the House of Councillors, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party hoping to see it become law during the current Diet session through Dec. 14.

Japanese law bans casinos but punters are allowed to bet on publicly run horse, bicycle and powerboat races, and de facto gambling at slot-machine and pachinko parlors is permitted.

