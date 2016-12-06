Morgan Stanley MUFG faces hefty fine over market manipulation

Japan's securities watchdog recommended Tuesday that the Financial Services Agency order Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. to pay a penalty of 220 million yen ($1.93 million) for alleged market manipulation.

It is the third-biggest administrative penalty related to market manipulation recommended by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, and it is the first time the securities watchdog has recommended a fine for a major foreign-affiliated brokerage.

According to the commission, a trader at the brokerage placed a large amount of buy orders for shares of railway operator Seibu Holdings Inc. over 14 days during the two-month period through October last year to create the impression of liquidity in the market. He sold the shares once share prices rose.