19:53 6 December 2016
Morgan Stanley MUFG faces hefty fine over market manipulation
TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo
Japan's securities watchdog recommended Tuesday that the Financial Services Agency order Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. to pay a penalty of 220 million yen ($1.93 million) for alleged market manipulation.
It is the third-biggest administrative penalty related to market manipulation recommended by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, and it is the first time the securities watchdog has recommended a fine for a major foreign-affiliated brokerage.
According to the commission, a trader at the brokerage placed a large amount of buy orders for shares of railway operator Seibu Holdings Inc. over 14 days during the two-month period through October last year to create the impression of liquidity in the market. He sold the shares once share prices rose.
