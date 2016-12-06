Close

Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 21:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:53 6 December 2016

Morgan Stanley MUFG faces hefty fine over market manipulation

TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

Japan's securities watchdog recommended Tuesday that the Financial Services Agency order Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. to pay a penalty of 220 million yen ($1.93 million) for alleged market manipulation.

It is the third-biggest administrative penalty related to market manipulation recommended by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, and it is the first time the securities watchdog has recommended a fine for a major foreign-affiliated brokerage.

According to the commission, a trader at the brokerage placed a large amount of buy orders for shares of railway operator Seibu Holdings Inc. over 14 days during the two-month period through October last year to create the impression of liquidity in the market. He sold the shares once share prices rose.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.
  2. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  5. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete