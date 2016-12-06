Prince Hisahito visits Nagasaki A-bomb sites

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko took their 10-year-old son Prince Hisahito, third in line to the Japanese imperial throne, to see relics of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki on Tuesday.

On his first visit to Nagasaki during a private trip, Prince Hisahito offered flowers at the ground zero monument in the Nagasaki Peace Park dedicated to victims of the bombing. The family also went to the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum and Nagasaki Museum of History and Culture.

Atomic bomb survivor and former Nagasaki University President Hideo Tsuchiyama, 91, told of his experience to the prince, a fourth-grader at Ochanomizu University Elementary School, the Imperial Household Agency said.