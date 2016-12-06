Close

Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 21:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:22 6 December 2016

Prince Hisahito visits Nagasaki A-bomb sites

NAGASAKI, Dec. 6, Kyodo

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko took their 10-year-old son Prince Hisahito, third in line to the Japanese imperial throne, to see relics of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki on Tuesday.

On his first visit to Nagasaki during a private trip, Prince Hisahito offered flowers at the ground zero monument in the Nagasaki Peace Park dedicated to victims of the bombing. The family also went to the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum and Nagasaki Museum of History and Culture.

Atomic bomb survivor and former Nagasaki University President Hideo Tsuchiyama, 91, told of his experience to the prince, a fourth-grader at Ochanomizu University Elementary School, the Imperial Household Agency said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Prince Hisahito visits Nagasaki Hypocenter Park
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.
  2. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  5. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete