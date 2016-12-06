Obama looking forward to Abe's Pearl Harbor visit: Carter

U.S. President Barack Obama is "very much looking forward" to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor on Dec. 26-27, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter told Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Abe's visit to Hawaii and his meeting there with Obama will be a "great sign of joint commitment to peace and also the reconciliation" of the two countries that now form a strong alliance, Carter said at the outset of a meeting with Abe that was open to the press.

Just as Obama became the first U.S. president to visit the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima earlier this year, so Abe will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the site of Japan's surprise attack on the U.S. naval base in 1941 that drew the United States into World War II.