Close

Kyodo News

December 6, 2016 21:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:01 6 December 2016

Obama looking forward to Abe's Pearl Harbor visit: Carter

TOKYO, Dec. 6, Kyodo

U.S. President Barack Obama is "very much looking forward" to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor on Dec. 26-27, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter told Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Abe's visit to Hawaii and his meeting there with Obama will be a "great sign of joint commitment to peace and also the reconciliation" of the two countries that now form a strong alliance, Carter said at the outset of a meeting with Abe that was open to the press.

Just as Obama became the first U.S. president to visit the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima earlier this year, so Abe will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the site of Japan's surprise attack on the U.S. naval base in 1941 that drew the United States into World War II.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Obama looking forward to Japan PM Abe's Pearl Harbor visit: Ash Carter
  • Obama looking forward to Abe's Pearl Harbor visit: Ash Carter
  • Pentagon chief inspects destroyer Izumo
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Nov 2016Rohingya persecution may amount to crimes against humanity: U.N.
  2. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  5. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete