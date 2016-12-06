Abe's Pearl Harbor visit for remembrance, not apology: gov't

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's historic visit to Pearl Harbor later this month is for the purpose of remembering the victims of the Japanese attack 75 years ago, not for apologizing for Japan's actions, the government's top spokesman said Tuesday.

"This visit is an opportunity to remember those who died in war, demonstrate a resolve that the horrors of war must never be repeated, and at the same time send a message about the reconciliation between Japan and the United States," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"The prime minister said everything there is to say about his feelings on the war in his statement in August last year to mark 70 years since the end of the war," Suga said.

Abe will become the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit the site of the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, which brought the United States into World War II.

The premier on Tuesday told U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter at their meeting in Tokyo that his visit to Pearl Harbor is "to convey my strong determination, my resolve to the future and not ever repeat the horrors of war."

Carter said that Obama is "very much looking forward" to the visit, which is a "great sign of joint commitment to peace and also the reconciliation." The outset of the meeting was open to the media.

At Pearl Harbor, Abe is set to offer flowers to those who died in the attack along with Obama at USS Arizona Memorial and give a statement articulating the significance of a "future-oriented Japan-U.S. alliance," government sources said.

Abe is likely to convey his determination to renounce wars and stress that the bilateral alliance is contributing to global peace and prosperity, they said.

Amid concerns about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's commitment to the security of the Asia-Pacific region, Abe is also expected to underscore the significance of what he has described as the "alliance of hope," the postwar Japan-U.S. security arrangement, they said.

Abe will not give an apology but is likely to express "deep remorse" over Japan's behavior in World War II, using the same expression he used in the speech delivered to U.S. Congress in April last year and in his statement marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, the sources said.

Abe's visit to Hawaii on Dec. 26 and 27 comes after Barack Obama in May became the first serving U.S. president to visit Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. nuclear attack on Aug. 6, 1945.

But Suga said the Pearl Harbor visit is "not linked" to Obama's Hiroshima trip.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will accompany Abe to Hawaii, where the Japanese leader will also hold his last talks with Obama, who leaves office in January.

Serving as the culmination of the two leaders' efforts to build the Japan-U.S. alliance over the past four years, the meeting will "show the big role that the Japan-U.S. alliance plays for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the international community," Kishida said.

The attacks on the Pearl Harbor naval base on the island of Oahu in Hawaii killed around 2,400 U.S. military personnel and civilians. Several dozen Japanese personnel also died.

Asked what sort of message Japan and the United States plan to send regarding the significance of Pearl Harbor, Suga indicated it is up to historians to make such judgments.

==Kyodo