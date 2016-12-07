Japan stays on top of France's 1,000 best restaurants list

Restaurants in Japan earned the most recognition for two years running in a new annual ranking by the French government of 1,000 outstanding restaurants around the globe.

A total of 116 restaurants in Japan appear in "La Liste," a ranking based on data from online review sites and hundreds of guidebooks. This is the second ranking since the project was launched last year.

By country, France followed with 113 restaurants and China -- including Hong Kong and Macao -- came in third with 100 restaurants listed.