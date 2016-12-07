Idemitsu Kosan, Showa Shell mull tie-up prior to merger

Oil distributors Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. are in talks for a capital and business tie-up ahead of their planned merger, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

They are considering taking around 20 percent stakes in each other and jointly operating oil refineries, the sources said.

The two companies announced in October that they had decided to suspend their planned merger in April 2017 as Idemitsu has yet to gain consent for the deal from its founding family, a major shareholder.