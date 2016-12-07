Several dead after M6.5 earthquake hits Aceh, Indonesia: reports

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck Indonesia's Aceh province Wednesday morning, resulting in a number of fatalities and causing damage to a number of homes, news media reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 5:03 a.m. at a depth of 8.2 kilometers in the far north of the province.

"It was reported that the very strong earthquake was felt for 15 seconds," National Disaster Mitigation Agency Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.