FOCUS: Trump's protectionist rhetoric keeps Japan automakers guessing

Nearly a month after Donald Trump's election as the next U.S. president, his protectionist rhetoric is still a source of worry for Japanese automakers who view the United States as an open and lucrative market.

Amid uncertainty about Trump's economic and trade policies, the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which includes Mexico, home to factories run by Japanese and U.S. automakers, is in the spotlight.

Trump wants a renegotiation of the tariff-free framework, which he has described as a "disaster."