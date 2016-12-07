Close

Kyodo News

December 7, 2016 15:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:25 7 December 2016

BOJ still eager to boost asset buying to hit inflation goal: Iwata

NAGASAKI, Dec. 7, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Wednesday dispelled the view that the central bank has shifted its policy focus to interest rates instead of quantitative easing, emphasizing it is still eager to boost its asset purchases.

While pledging to carry out further monetary easing measures if necessary, Iwata also said the BOJ will closely watch the impact on the global financial markets of the economic policies to be adopted by the new U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

"Some argue that the bank's policy focus has shifted from quantity to interest rates under the new policy framework, but that is a misunderstanding," Iwata said in a speech to business leaders in Nagasaki, southern Japan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • BOJ Deputy Gov. delivers speech in Nagasaki
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  2. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila
  5. 2 Dec 2016Cambodian deputy opposition leader pardoned by king

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete