Japan, U.S. defense chiefs reaffirm alliance, progress on base issue

The Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs on Wednesday reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral alliance and agreed to swiftly finalize talks to address local concerns over crimes linked to the heavy U.S. military presence in Japan's southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

The meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter took place as uncertainties remain over how bilateral ties will change under the new U.S. administration to be led by President-elect Donald Trump, who has been critical of Japan for not paying enough for U.S. security support.

"We agreed to continue to closely cooperate based on the robust Japan-U.S. alliance," Inada told a joint press conference with Carter following their meeting in Tokyo. Carter emphasized that U.S. interests in the Asia-Pacific region are "enduring" and that the alliance "provides many benefits to both of our sides," including the need to defend against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.