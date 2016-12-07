Close

Kyodo News

December 7, 2016 15:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:46 7 December 2016

Japan, U.S. defense chiefs reaffirm alliance, progress on base issue

TOKYO, Dec. 7, Kyodo

The Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs on Wednesday reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral alliance and agreed to swiftly finalize talks to address local concerns over crimes linked to the heavy U.S. military presence in Japan's southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

The meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter took place as uncertainties remain over how bilateral ties will change under the new U.S. administration to be led by President-elect Donald Trump, who has been critical of Japan for not paying enough for U.S. security support.

"We agreed to continue to closely cooperate based on the robust Japan-U.S. alliance," Inada told a joint press conference with Carter following their meeting in Tokyo. Carter emphasized that U.S. interests in the Asia-Pacific region are "enduring" and that the alliance "provides many benefits to both of our sides," including the need to defend against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, U.S. defense chiefs meet for talks on alliance, base issues
  • Japan, U.S. defense chiefs meet for talks on alliance, base issues
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  2. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila
  5. 2 Dec 2016Cambodian deputy opposition leader pardoned by king

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete