26 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Wednesday morning, killing at least 26 people, injuring hundreds of others and causing damage to a number of homes, government officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 5:03 a.m. at a depth of 8.2 kilometers in the far north of the province.

"It was reported that the very strong earthquake was felt for 15 seconds," National Disaster Mitigation Agency Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.