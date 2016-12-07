Baseball: MLB hijacks market for Japanese star Otani: report

Major League Baseball prohibited its teams from paying market value for Japanese superstar Shohei Otani on Tuesday, according to a report in the U.S. media.

If the report is true, MLB's decision could encourage young Japanese stars to sign with big league clubs straight out of high school -- as Otani nearly did.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com, MLB told big league clubs that its newly agreed upon hard cap of $5 million for overseas players under the age of 25 would not be modified for posted players.