13:45 7 December 2016
Baseball: MLB hijacks market for Japanese star Otani: report
By Jim Allen
NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland, Dec. 6, Kyodo
Major League Baseball prohibited its teams from paying market value for Japanese superstar Shohei Otani on Tuesday, according to a report in the U.S. media.
If the report is true, MLB's decision could encourage young Japanese stars to sign with big league clubs straight out of high school -- as Otani nearly did.
According to Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com, MLB told big league clubs that its newly agreed upon hard cap of $5 million for overseas players under the age of 25 would not be modified for posted players.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.