SoftBank's Son tells Trump of plan to invest $50 bil. in U.S.

SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son on Tuesday told U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that he plans to invest $50 billion in the United States and create 50,000 new jobs.

"We are going to invest $50 billion in the U.S. and commit to create 50,000 new jobs," he told reporters after emerging with Trump from a meeting at Trump Tower in New York.

Trump described Son as "one of the great men of industry" and thanked him for the pledged investment.