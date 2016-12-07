Japan, U.S. defense chiefs reaffirm alliance, progress on base issue

Japan and the United States aim to maintain a strong alliance under the incoming U.S. administration, the countries' defense chiefs said Wednesday, while also agreeing to quickly complete a deal to tackle crimes by U.S. military base personnel in Japan at their meeting in Tokyo.

The meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and her U.S. counterpart Ashton Carter served as an opportunity to reaffirm bilateral ties amid uncertainty about the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has asserted Japan does not pay enough for U.S. security support.

"The Japan-U.S. alliance will not waver and I want to reinforce and deepen it also under the new administration," Inada told a joint press conference with Carter after their talks. Carter emphasized that U.S. interests in the Asia-Pacific region are "enduring" and that the alliance "provides many benefits to both of our sides," including the need to defend against North Korea's threats.