S. Korean parliament questions president's ex-aide, scandal suspects

South Korean lawmakers grilled embattled President Park Geun Hye's former chief of staff and other key figures Wednesday during the second round of parliamentary hearings on an influence-peddling scandal implicating her longtime confidante Choi Soon Sil.

However, Choi, who has been detained on charges of meddling in key state affairs and using her close ties with Park for financial benefits, refused to take the witness stand, citing health problems.

After she failed to show up when the hearing began in the morning, the parliamentary committee sent a group of security officers to order Choi to attend, only to be rejected by her.