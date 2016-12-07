92 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Wednesday morning, killing at least 92 people, injuring hundreds of others and causing damage to a number of homes, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 5:03 a.m. at a depth of 8.2 kilometers in the far north of the province.

Puteh Amanah, chief of the Pidie Jaya local disaster mitigation agency, told Kyodo News that 92 people were killed and 562 others were injured.