Kyodo News

December 7, 2016 18:19

17:08 7 December 2016

92 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

JAKARTA, Dec. 7, Kyodo

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Wednesday morning, killing at least 92 people, injuring hundreds of others and causing damage to a number of homes, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 5:03 a.m. at a depth of 8.2 kilometers in the far north of the province.

Puteh Amanah, chief of the Pidie Jaya local disaster mitigation agency, told Kyodo News that 92 people were killed and 562 others were injured.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

