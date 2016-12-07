Close

Kyodo News

December 7, 2016 21:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:36 7 December 2016

Japan PM says casino resorts would create jobs, rejecting opposition

TOKYO, Dec. 7, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe defended Wednesday his party's push to legalize casino gambling in Japan and his handling of plans to reform labor practices, responding to criticism from Democratic Party chief Renho in their first leaders' debate in the Diet since the latter took the reins of the largest opposition party in September.

Abe said casinos would make up a small part of the proposed "integrated resorts" and the rest will consist of other facilities, "which will bring about growth by inviting various sorts of investment and creating jobs."

The bill to allow establishment of the casino resorts, sponsored by a group of lawmakers mainly from Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, is under debate in the House of Councillors after speedy deliberations in the House of Representatives. Democratic Party lawmakers had walked out on the lower house vote in protest.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe, Renho face off in 1st debate since Democratic Party shakeup
  • Abe, Renho face off in 1st debate since Democratic Party shakeup
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 2 Dec 2016Singapore slaps penalties on more banks amid 1MDB scandal probe
  2. 2 Dec 2016Hong Kong gov't sues 4 more lawmakers in oath-taking saga
  3. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  4. 1 Dec 20162 arrested over bomb left near U.S. Embassy in Manila
  5. 2 Dec 2016Cambodian deputy opposition leader pardoned by king

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete