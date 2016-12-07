BOJ still eager to boost asset buying to hit inflation goal: Iwata

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Wednesday rejected the view that the central bank has shifted its policy focus to interest rates instead of quantitative easing, emphasizing it is still eager to boost its asset purchases.

While pledging to carry out further monetary easing measures if necessary, Iwata also said the BOJ will closely watch the impact on global financial markets of the economic policies to be adopted by the new U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

"Some argue that the bank's policy focus has shifted from quantity to interest rates under the new policy framework, but that is a misunderstanding," Iwata said in a speech to business leaders in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan.