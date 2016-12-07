Kyushu Electric to reactivate Sendai reactor as governor OK'd

Kyushu Electric Power Co. will reactivate a reactor Thursday in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, the utility said Wednesday after the local antinuclear power governor gave a de facto green light last week.

The No. 1 reactor at the Sendai nuclear power complex is one of the five reactors that have been restarted under Japan's strict safety regulations set following the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns. After resumption in August 2015, it has been suspended for regular checkups since Oct. 6.

The company plans to pull rods to control nuclear fission for the No. 1 reactor from fuel at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, resume power generation on Sunday and return to commercial operation of the unit Jan. 6 after an inspection by the Nuclear Regulation Authority.