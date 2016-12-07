Close

December 8, 2016 0:22

22:11 7 December 2016

Nobel laureate Ohsumi wants young people to ask fundamental questions

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, Kyodo

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi, who won this year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his study on cell recycling, encouraged young people Wednesday to pursue fundamental questions however "naive" they may appear.

The 71-year-old honorary professor of the Tokyo Institute of Technology made the remarks at a news conference at the Karolinska Institute, home of the Nobel Assembly, ahead of the prize award ceremony.

He also said he is nervous about the series of events that await him in the days ahead, culminating in the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony on Saturday, but added he is looking forward to them.

