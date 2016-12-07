Close

Kyodo News

December 8, 2016 0:22

23:00 7 December 2016

U.S. Marine fighter jet crashes in Pacific off western Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 7, Kyodo

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Kochi Prefecture in western Japan on Wednesday afternoon, Japanese Defense Ministry officials said, adding its pilot had bailed out.

The pilot's condition was not immediately known. The ministry has sent defense force aircraft and destroyers to the area for a search and rescue operation, while the Japan Coast Guard has also sent patrol vessels and a rescue helicopter.

The plane, belonging to the Marines' Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, crashed into the sea about 130 kilometers south of the city of Kochi at 6:44 p.m., according to the officials. The area is designated as a training area for the U.S. military and the plane was flying with another one at the time of the incident, they said.

