Kyodo News

December 8, 2016 0:22

23:04 7 December 2016

Passenger plane carrying 47 crashes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 7, Kyodo

A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying 47 people crashed Wednesday in northern Pakistan, Geo TV reported.

Civil Aviation Authority sources were quoted as saying the ATR-42 plane took off from Chitral around 3 p.m. and the pilot made a mayday call to the control tower shortly before communication was lost around 4:30 p.m.

Geo TV said the plane, which was carrying 42 passengers and five crew members, crashed in the vicinity of Havelian, a municipality of Abbottabad district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

