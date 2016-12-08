14:00 8 December 2016
Video Advisory (Dec. 8) Kyoto to hold illumination event
TOKYO, Dec. 8, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Kyoto to hold illumination event
-- A path through a bamboo forest and a bridge in the ancient Japan capital of Kyoto were lit up on a trial basis on Dec. 7, 2016, as part of an illumination event to be held from Dec. 9 to 18 in the surrounding Arashiyama area.
