December 8, 2016 15:26

14:00 8 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 8) Kyoto to hold illumination event

TOKYO, Dec. 8, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Kyoto to hold illumination event

-- A path through a bamboo forest and a bridge in the ancient Japan capital of Kyoto were lit up on a trial basis on Dec. 7, 2016, as part of an illumination event to be held from Dec. 9 to 18 in the surrounding Arashiyama area.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15528/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

