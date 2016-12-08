Close

December 8, 2016

December 8, 2016

Baseball: Kuriyama thinks new rule won't affect Otani move to MLB

SAPPORO, Dec. 8, Kyodo

Nippon Ham Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama said Thursday the salary cap under the proposed new MLB collective bargaining agreement will not affect the timing of his slugging ace pitcher Shohei Otani's move across the Pacific.

Otani in 2012 was unequivocal in stating his desire to launch his professional career in the majors, before Kuriyama persuaded him to join his team, offering him a chance to hit and pitch as well as mapping out how the youngster can reach his target of playing in the big leagues after first becoming a Fighter.

The new Major League Baseball accord would treat all foreign professionals under the age of 25 as amateurs, thus if Otani moves to the majors next winter, he would have to accept a maximum signing bonus of around $10 million and a minimum major league salary of about $1.5 million over his first three big league seasons.

"I think money is not a matter for Shohei. I think what he has in his mind is where and what kind of batters he wants to face," Kuriyama said.

Otani on Monday conveyed to his team his intention to move to the majors as early as the 2017 offseason, and Nippon Ham is ready to post him when asked to do so by the 22-year-old.

==Kyodo

