M7.8 quake hits near Solomon Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit close to the Solomon Islands early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 4:38 a.m. temblor prompted the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii to warn against tsunami of up to 3 meters in the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and nearby island countries.

Although minor sea-level fluctuations of slightly over 10 centimeters were observed in the Solomon Islands, the center lifted the tsunami warning shortly before 7 a.m. local time.