Close

Kyodo News

December 9, 2016 6:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

06:12 9 December 2016

M7.8 quake hits near Solomon Islands

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, Kyodo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit close to the Solomon Islands early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 4:38 a.m. temblor prompted the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii to warn against tsunami of up to 3 meters in the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and nearby island countries.

Although minor sea-level fluctuations of slightly over 10 centimeters were observed in the Solomon Islands, the center lifted the tsunami warning shortly before 7 a.m. local time.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Dec 2016Int'l Red Cross chief begins 1-week trip to N. Korea
  2. 3 Dec 2016S. Korea's opposition camp submits motion to impeach Park
  3. 3 Dec 2016Indonesian police plane carrying 13 goes missing off Sumatra
  4. 3 Dec 2016Indonesian police arrest 3 of 11 detained Fri. ahead of rally
  5. 3 Dec 2016S. Koreans march for 6th straight weekend demanding Park's ouster

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete