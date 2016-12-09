Close

19:48 9 December 2016

Fukushima nuclear disaster cleanup cost estimated at 21.5 tril. yen

TOKYO, Dec. 9, Kyodo

The total cost to deal with the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster is now estimated at 21.5 trillion yen ($187 billion), nearly doubled the sum estimated in 2013, a government panel said Friday.

The panel raised its estimate for decommissioning costs to 8 trillion yen from 2 trillion yen; for compensation to 7.9 trillion yen from 5.4 trillion yen; for decontamination work to 4 trillion yen from 2.5 trillion yen; and for facilities to temporarily store radioactive soil and other waste to 1.6 trillion yen from 1.1 trillion yen.

"The costs could increase depending on the situation, but could also drop in line with technological innovations in decommissioning work," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said at a press conference.

