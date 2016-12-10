Close

Kyodo News

December 10, 2016 18:43

17:45 10 December 2016

Exxon CEO emerges as top candidate for U.S. secretary of state: reports

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson for the post of U.S. secretary of state, U.S. media reported Friday.

Trump is looking for someone with extensive business experience for the top diplomatic post to address a key challenge -- boosting the U.S. economy -- as he has often been critical of China's foreign exchange and trade policies and is expected to embark on tough negotiations with the world's second-biggest economy.

The top executive of the U.S. oil giant is viewed by some of Trump's advisers as "a mold-breaking pick who would bring an executive's experience to the diplomatic role," the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person involved in the process.

