December 11, 2016 0:45

23:14 10 December 2016

China criticizes Japan for interfering with air mission

BEIJING, Dec. 10, Kyodo

The Chinese Defense Ministry on Saturday accused Japan of endangering a Chinese military air mission that passed Miyako Strait in Okinawa, southwestern Japan earlier in the day.

Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said in a statement that two F-15 fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force approached the Chinese aircraft and fired an "interference bomb," posing a threat to the Chinese side. It was not clear what he meant by "interference bomb."

Yang said that Chinese military planes were passing through the strait on a regular ocean training mission as part of the Chinese air force's annual plan, insisting that they were not headed to any particular country.

