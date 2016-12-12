Close

December 12, 2016 9:57

07:00 12 December 2016

Japanese peacekeepers ready to perform rescue mission in S. Sudan

JUBA, Dec. 12, Kyodo

Japanese troops who have arrived in South Sudan to take part in U.N. peacekeeping operations became ready Monday to perform their new role of rescuing U.N. staff and other personnel in the event of an urgent request.

The Japanese government has assigned the new duty to a 350-member Ground Self-Defense Force unit that replaced the current unit engaging in the U.N. mission. It will also continue to undertake the Japanese troops' main task in the conflict-torn African country of building roads and other infrastructure.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces became able to undertake rescue missions, which a Japanese government official said other countries' peacekeepers are already able to perform in South Sudan, under recent security legislation that gives them more leeway in their activities overseas under the country's war-renouncing Constitution.

