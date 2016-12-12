Japan disputes China's claim ASDF fighters fired "interference bomb"

Tokyo on Sunday disputed China's claim that two Japanese fighter jets fired what Beijing calls an "interference bomb" as Chinese military planes passed over the Miyako Strait in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture the previous day.

Japan's Defense Ministry said Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets scrambled "in compliance with strict procedures that are based on international law and the law governing the Self-Defense Forces."

It is "not a fact" that the Japanese fighters fired an interference bomb and endangered the Chinese military planes and their crew, it said.