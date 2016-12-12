Japan's wholesale prices down for 20th straight month

Japan's wholesale prices dropped for the 20th straight month in November, down 2.2 percent from a year earlier, weighed down by lower crude oil prices, Bank of Japan data showed Monday.

The result underscores that the Japanese central bank faces a difficult challenge to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal. Wholesale prices tend to affect consumer prices, which have stayed in negative territory in recent months.

Prices of petroleum and coal saw a 5.7 percent fall, and those of nonferrous metals slid 5.4 percent. Prices of electricity, gas and water marked a 10.8 percent drop, while those of chemical products saw a 5.8 percent fall.