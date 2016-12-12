Japan's Oct. core private-sector machinery orders up 4.1% on month

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rose a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in October from the previous month, lifted by strong growth in the nonmanufacturing sector, the government said Monday as it maintained its basic assessment.

The orders, which exclude those for ships and from utilities because of their volatility and are widely viewed as an indicator of future capital spending by companies, totaled 878.3 billion yen ($7.6 billion).

The rise was the first in three months and followed a 3.3 percent fall in September.