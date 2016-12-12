English sworn in as New Zealand's new PM after Key steps down

Bill English was sworn in as New Zealand's new prime minister Monday, a week after John Key's surprise announcement to leave the country's top post.

The 54-year-old former deputy prime minister and finance minister also succeeded Key as the leader of the ruling National Party during a special party caucus meeting earlier in the day.

Key had named his long-time colleague and ally English as his choice for prime minister, and English secured majority support of his party, prompting several rivals to drop out of the race.