11:29 12 December 2016
English sworn in as New Zealand's new PM after Key steps down
SYDNEY, Dec. 12, Kyodo
Bill English was sworn in as New Zealand's new prime minister Monday, a week after John Key's surprise announcement to leave the country's top post.
The 54-year-old former deputy prime minister and finance minister also succeeded Key as the leader of the ruling National Party during a special party caucus meeting earlier in the day.
Key had named his long-time colleague and ally English as his choice for prime minister, and English secured majority support of his party, prompting several rivals to drop out of the race.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.