Kyodo News

December 12, 2016 15:59

13:44 12 December 2016

Japan protests China's claim of ASDF midair interference

TOKYO, Dec. 12, Kyodo

The Japanese government lodged a protest Monday with China over a claim that Japanese fighter jets interfered at close range with Chinese military aircraft flying over the Miyako Strait in Okinawa Prefecture on the weekend.

Air Self-Defense Force fighters scrambled on Saturday carried out "appropriate surveillance" of the six Chinese planes flying over the strait and did not endanger their safety as claimed by the Chinese Defense Ministry, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"The Chinese Defense Ministry's announcement of something so obviously contrary to the facts is extremely regrettable and impairs the improvement of Japan-China relations, so we have lodged a stern protest with China," Suga said.

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
