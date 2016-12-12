Close

Kyodo News

December 12, 2016 19:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:51 12 December 2016

SMAP fans collect 370,000 signatures to urge breakup rethink

TOKYO, Dec. 12, Kyodo

A group of avid fans of SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, has collected 373,515 signatures in Japan and abroad to petition the group's members to change their mind about breaking up at the end of this year.

The group, called "5 SMILE," submitted the signatures to SMAP's agent Johnny & Associates Inc. in Tokyo on Sunday.

In accepting the petition, the talent agency issued a document stating it "will convey, without fail, your wishes to the members" of the now middle-aged boy band formed in 1988.

In the document, the agency, which announced in August that SMAP will break up on Dec. 31, also said that prior to the announcement it tried to have the members to change their mind about disbanding, proposing a "direction for the group's future activities so it can continue to exist."

"But we failed to break their determination and made an agonizing decision to accept the fact that the group's continued existence is difficult," it said.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 7 Dec 2016Annan laments rights abuses, lack of aid access in Myanmar's Rhakine
  3. 7 Dec 2016Nepal remembers Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei
  4. 7 Dec 2016U.S. envoy to visit Tokyo, Seoul for 3-way talks on N. Korea
  5. 7 Dec 201652 killed after M6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia's Aceh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete