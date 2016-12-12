Rugby: Sunwolves squad for 2017 Super Rugby season shows plenty of changes

The Sunwolves will head into their second Super Rugby season with a squad that head coach Filo Tiatia described Monday as "totally different."

Tiatia, who was an assistant last season under Mark Hammett, will be in charge of a squad -- initially of 36 -- that shows a number of changes from the one that endured a tough debut season in the competition.

"In reality we are starting again. There's a new coaching staff (that will be named later this week) and a new make-up of players. It's really a changing of the guard," he told Kyodo News after the press conference at a Tokyo hotel that also saw the new playing jerseys unveiled.

With new Japan coach Jamie Joseph saying he wants as many national team and prospective Brave Blossoms playing for the Sunwolves, the squad contains 26 players already capped by Japan.

"There is a good connection between the Sunwolves and the national team," said Shota Horie, who led the side last season. "I had some offers from overseas sides but I decided to play for the Sunwolves because I want Japan to do well at Rugby World Cup 2019."

Of the 10 uncapped players, Ed Quirk is the only one under current rules who would be ineligible for Japan, having played sevens for Australia.

The returning Liaki Moli, Derek Carpenter and Riaan Viljoen and newcomer Hayden Cripps will all qualify for the Brave Blossoms by 2019 under World Rugby's current rules of three years' residency.

"We wanted players who put their hand up to play for Japan," Tiatia explained. "We have 17 new players, some with international experience and some young players who have performed well in the Top League."

Three notable absentees are Akihito Yamada, whose wife has recently given birth to twins in the United States, Lomano Lava Lemeki, who is currently recovering from knee surgery, and Kensuke Hatakeyama, who has opted to sit out the Super Rugby season.

And while there is no Michael Leitch (Chiefs), Hendrik Tui (Reds) and Amanaki Lelei Mafi (Rebels), Fumiaki Tanaka and Kotaro Matsushima have been persuaded to return from the Highlanders and Rebels, respectively.

"We have 36 players now but there will be more to come," said Tiatia, adding that the travel and amount of rugby played by some of his players over the last three years meant the squad needed to be as big as possible.

"Player welfare is very important and there are certain positions that take its toll more than others," he said when asked why there were five scrumhalves in the squad.

As was the case last season, the Sunwolves will only have three weeks and one preseason game to prepare for their opener, which sees them play the Hurricanes, at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on Feb. 25.

"We will be playing the defending champions, a team with 22 years of tribalism and understanding of the culture," said Tiatia, who played 57 times for the Wellington-based franchise.

They also have by far the toughest travel itinerary, with the players and coaches expected to rack up close to 120,000 kilometers of air travel.

"We faced a lot of adversity last season and will have to do it agin. We need to rise to the occasion and challenge with just one year of experience," Tiatia said. "But we will prepare the best we can every week to get the outcome we desire, which is to win."

-----

The Squad: Forwards - Keita Inagaki, Masataka Mikami, Koki Yamamoto, Takeshi Kizu, Takeshi Hino, Shota Horie, Takuma Asahara, Heiichiro Ito, Koo Ji-Won, Hitoshi Ono, Kyosuke Kajikawa, Shinya Makabe, Liaki Moli, Willie Britz, Ed Quirk, Uwe Helu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Shuhei Matsuhashi, Malgene Ilaua, Yuhimaru Mimura Backs - Keisuke Uchida, Takahiro Ogawa, Fumiaki Tanaka, Kaito Shigeno, Yuki Yatomi, Harumichi Tatekawa, Hikaru Tamura, Yu Tamura, Hayden Cripps, Teruya Goto, Kenki Fukuoka, Timothy Lafaele, Derek Carpenter, Yasutaka Sasakura, Kotaro Matsushima, Riaan Viljoen

==Kyodo