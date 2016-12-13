EU fines Sony, other Japanese battery makers over cartel

The European Commission said Monday it has fined Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp. and Sanyo Electric Co. a total of 166 million euros ($176 million) for collusion on the pricing of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

The commission said the companies had formed a price-fixing cartel together with South Korea's Samsung SDI Co. between February 2004 and November 2007.

Sony received a fine of 29.8 million euros, Panasonic of 38.9 million euros and Sanyo 97.1 million euros. The commission said all the Japanese companies have acknowledged their involvement in the cartel. Samsung SDI escaped a fine because it revealed the existence of the cartel to the commission.