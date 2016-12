National treasure shamisen player Tsuruzawa dies at 103

Shamisen player Tsuruzawa Tomoji, designated as a human national treasure, died of heart failure Tuesday at her home in Minamiawaji, Hyogo Prefecture, her family said. She was 103.

Tsuruzawa was a maestra shamisen player of Awaji Ningyo Joruri, a traditional Japanese puppet show based in Awaji Island in the prefecture, western Japan.

Ningyo joruri, also known as bunraku, combines chanting and shamisen playing with puppetry, and its history goes back to the 17th century.

Born on the island, Tsuruzawa, whose real name was Kimiko Miyazaki, trained under renowned shamisen master Tsuruzawa Tomojiro VI (1984-1951) since before World War II.

While occasionally performing abroad, she made efforts to foster many young shamisen players until her last years.

Tsuruzawa was designated as a human national treasure in 1998.

