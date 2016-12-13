Int'l Red Cross chief says N. Korea affected by sanctions

The head of the international Red Cross federation said Tuesday after a visit to North Korea that sanctions have affected it in many ways, but humanitarian aid should not be linked to political issues.

"It is safe to say that the country has been influenced in many respects (by the sanctions)," Tadateru Konoe, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told reporters in Beijing after returning from a 10-day trip to North Korea.

Konoe said he was thanked by North Korean officials for traveling there at a time when, they said, the country is having a "difficult situation" following the U.N. Security Council's tougher sanctions over its fifth nuclear test in September.