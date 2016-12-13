Iran president accuses U.S. of violating nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday accused the U.S. government of procrastinating in implementation of the landmark deal signed last year in which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

In remarks posted on the president's website, Rouhani accused the United States of "negligence and delay in living up to its commitments made in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" that Iran inked in Vienna with it, Britain, Russia, France, China, Germany.

Under the deal, Iran accepted long-term restrictions on its nuclear program involving uranium enrichment, in exchange for an end to crippling banking and economic sanctions by the international community.