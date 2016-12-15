Virtual reality cycling program to come to Japan

The Trip, a New Zealand-designed fitness program combining virtual reality and bikes, will come to Japan in March next year when it will be featured in a gym to open in Tokyo's Shibuya district.

According to Renaissance Inc., the operator of "CYCLE & STUDIO R Shibuya," The Trip allows people to pedal a bike for 40 minutes while enjoying images such as scenes of a futuristic city that are projected onto a 120-degree screen ahead of them.

Users will look at a road that will appear on the screen as they pedal so they can feel as if they are cycling in the city.

The studio for the program will be equipped with 47 bikes. Fees for the program, developed by Les Mills International Ltd. of New Zealand, have yet to be decided.

The studio will open right in front of Shibuya Station, the major Japanese gym chain operator said.

The virtual-reality cycling program has already been introduced in cities such as Los Angeles and Paris.

==Kyodo