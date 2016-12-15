Close

Kyodo News

December 15, 2016 16:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:30 15 December 2016

Virtual reality cycling program to come to Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo

The Trip, a New Zealand-designed fitness program combining virtual reality and bikes, will come to Japan in March next year when it will be featured in a gym to open in Tokyo's Shibuya district.

According to Renaissance Inc., the operator of "CYCLE & STUDIO R Shibuya," The Trip allows people to pedal a bike for 40 minutes while enjoying images such as scenes of a futuristic city that are projected onto a 120-degree screen ahead of them.

Users will look at a road that will appear on the screen as they pedal so they can feel as if they are cycling in the city.

The studio for the program will be equipped with 47 bikes. Fees for the program, developed by Les Mills International Ltd. of New Zealand, have yet to be decided.

The studio will open right in front of Shibuya Station, the major Japanese gym chain operator said.

The virtual-reality cycling program has already been introduced in cities such as Los Angeles and Paris.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 9 Dec 2016China's Nov. producer prices show largest rise in over 5 years
  3. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  4. 9 Dec 2016Financial institutions unsure how to realize digital transformation
  5. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete