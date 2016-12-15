Close

December 15, 2016 16:23

16:08 15 December 2016

Japan, U.S. holds antinuclear disaster drill at Yokosuka base

YOKOSUKA, Japan, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Japan and the United States held a joint antinuclear disaster drill at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo on Thursday.

The drill was conducted on the supposition a blackout occurred in the city of Yokosuka following an earthquake measuring upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 with its epicenter beneath the Miura Peninsula on which the base is located.

Around 270 people, including officials from the U.S. Navy, Japan's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Embassy in Japan, participated in the drill. The nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan has been deployed at Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, since 2015.

