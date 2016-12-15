Japan's oldest man, 112-year-old Masamitsu Yoshida, dies

The oldest man in Japan, 112-year-old Masamitsu Yoshida, a resident of Tokyo's Ota Ward, has died, welfare ministry officials said Thursday.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry was informed of Yoshida's death, on Oct. 29, by the Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday.

The oldest man in the country is now 111-year-old Masazo Nonaka, who lives in Ashoro, Hokkaido. He was born on July 25, 1905.