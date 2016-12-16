Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 19:31

17:09 16 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 16) China to remake Japan family comedy

TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

China to remake Japan family comedy

-- Renowned Japanese film director Yoji Yamada visits a movie set in Beijing, where a remake of "What a Wonderful Family!," his popular family comedy, is being made, on Dec. 15, 2016, the last day of filming. The shooting in China started after the original film was screened during an international film festival in Shanghai in June, and the film is scheduled to premier in China in April 2017.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15576/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

