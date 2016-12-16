Video Advisory (Dec. 16) China to remake Japan family comedy

The following is the latest available news video.

China to remake Japan family comedy

-- Renowned Japanese film director Yoji Yamada visits a movie set in Beijing, where a remake of "What a Wonderful Family!," his popular family comedy, is being made, on Dec. 15, 2016, the last day of filming. The shooting in China started after the original film was screened during an international film festival in Shanghai in June, and the film is scheduled to premier in China in April 2017.

