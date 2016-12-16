Japan pledges 300 bil. yen economic package at Abe-Putin summit

Japan exchanged an array of economic agreements with Russia in Tokyo on Friday following talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the leaders hailed economic cooperation as a pillar of bilateral ties.

The total value of Japan's contribution in investment and loans, including through agreements between private sector firms, is around 300 billion yen ($2.54 billion), Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said after the leaders' summit.

The talks in Tokyo followed a series of meetings Thursday in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where Abe said they discussed a long-standing row over the ownership of a chain of islands off northern Japan controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo.