Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 22:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:54 16 December 2016

Japan pledges 300 bil. yen economic package at Abe-Putin summit

TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo

Japan exchanged an array of economic agreements with Russia in Tokyo on Friday following talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the leaders hailed economic cooperation as a pillar of bilateral ties.

The total value of Japan's contribution in investment and loans, including through agreements between private sector firms, is around 300 billion yen ($2.54 billion), Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said after the leaders' summit.

The talks in Tokyo followed a series of meetings Thursday in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where Abe said they discussed a long-standing row over the ownership of a chain of islands off northern Japan controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Day 2 of Abe-Putin summit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  3. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China
  4. 10 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 10 Dec 2016East Japan Railway line suspended since 2011 tsunami partially reopens

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete